Gonzalez
British soul group. Formed 1970. Disbanded 1986
Gonzalez
1970
Gonzalez Biography (Wikipedia)
Gonzalez were a British R&B and funk band. They became well known as a backing band for touring R&B, funk and soul stars. Their eponymous album was released in 1974 and they recorded a total of six albums before disbanding in 1986, and are best known for their 1979 single success with their worldwide disco hit, "Haven't Stopped Dancing Yet".
Gonzalez Tracks
I Haven't Stopped Dancing Yet
Gonzalez
I Haven't Stopped Dancing Yet
I Haven't Stopped Dancing Yet
Haven't Stopped Dancing Yet
Gonzalez
Haven't Stopped Dancing Yet
Haven't Stopped Dancing Yet
i haven't stopped
Gonzalez
i haven't stopped
i haven't stopped
Haven't Stopped Dancing Yet (12" Mix)
Gonzalez
Haven't Stopped Dancing Yet (12" Mix)
