Bodil Arnesen (19 April 1967 in Harstad) is a Norwegian operatic soprano who studied music in Stavanger and Munich.
Arnesen has had opera and concert engagements in Europe, USA and Asia and has recorded several albums. She has been awarded several music awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lecons de Tenebres pour les Mercredi Saint Premiere Lecon
François Couperin
Lecons de Tenebres pour les Mercredi Saint Premiere Lecon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14z.jpglink
Lecons de Tenebres pour les Mercredi Saint Premiere Lecon
Performer
Last played on
