Sonny CrissBorn 23 October 1927. Died 19 November 1977
Sonny Criss
Sonny Criss Biography (Wikipedia)
William "Sonny" Criss (23 October 1927 – 19 November 1977) was an American jazz musician.
An alto saxophonist of prominence during the bebop era of jazz, he was one of many players influenced by Charlie Parker.
Sonny Criss Tracks
Sunrise, Sunset
Sunrise, Sunset
Jam Session Blues
Buddy Rich
Jam Session Blues
Softly
Softly
Tornado
Tornado
Blue Sunset
Blue Sunset
Love For Sale
Love For Sale
Black Coffee
Black Coffee
Groovin' High
Groovin' High
Skylark
Skylark
When Sunny Gets Blue
When Sunny Gets Blue
