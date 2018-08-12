Albert J. Trace (December 25, 1900 – August 31, 1993) was an American songwriter and orchestra leader of the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s whose peak of popularity was reached in the Chicago area during the height of the Big Band era.

A native of Chicago, Al Trace played professional baseball before deciding on music as a career. His first jobs during the early 1920s included playing the drums and singing with various bands, until he formed his own band in 1933, the year his home city was celebrating its centennial with a World's Fair officially known as A Century of Progress International Exposition. The band's premiere engagement in May 1933 was at the Fair's French pavilion and, when the Fair closed for the winter on November, he remained in Chicago, beginning a long engagement at the Blackhawk Restaurant, followed by three years at the Sherman Hotel. Starting in early 1943 and continuing during and after World War II, the Al Trace Orchestra, including vocalists Toni Arden and Bob Vincent, were familiar regulars on Chicago-based It Pays to Be Ignorant, one of the most popular shows of the era referenced as the Golden Age of Radio.