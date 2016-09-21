Jamelia Niela Davis (born 11 January 1981) is a British recording artist, television presenter and actress. She has released three studio albums, each of which has reached the Top 40 in the UK, which collectively have spawned eight UK top-ten singles. In addition, Jamelia has won four MOBO Awards, a Q Award and has received nine BRIT Award nominations.

Jamelia's professional music career began in 1999, when she released her debut single, "So High", followed by a more successful single, "I Do". She then released her debut full-length studio album, Drama, in June 2000. Jamelia went on to release further successful singles, including "Superstar" which charted at number three on the UK Singles Chart respectively, with "Superstar" charting at number one in Australia and becoming platinum certified in Australia. She went on to further release another two studio albums, Thank You (2003) and Walk with Me (2006), before leaving Parlophone following a dispute with executives over the release of "No More", the third offering from Walk with Me.