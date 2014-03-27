BongshangFormed 1991
Bongshang
1991
Bongshang Biography (Wikipedia)
Bongshang are a Scottish band from Shetland, who fuse traditional Shetland and folk styles with rock, funk, electronica and contemporary production techniques. They have been likened to Celtic fusion artists such as Shooglenifty and Martyn Bennet.
Bongshang have recorded three studio albums to date (Crude, The Hurricane Jungle and Vy-lo-fone), made numerous TV appearances, licensed tracks for TV, featured on several compilation albums and toured the UK and Europe extensively, playing with artists such as Rory Gallagher, Joan Baez, Capercaillie, Alan Stivell, Aly Bain and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.
Bongshang Tracks
Scotland/Frosty Morning
Bongshang
Scotland/Frosty Morning
Scotland/Frosty Morning
The Floggin Set
Bongshang
The Floggin Set
The Floggin Set
