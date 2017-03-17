Ralph CarmichaelBorn 28 May 1927
1927-05-28
Ralph Carmichael Biography (Wikipedia)
Ralph Carmichael (born May 27, 1927) is an American composer and arranger of both secular pop music and contemporary Christian music, being regarded as one of the pioneers of the latter genre as well as the father of Christian rock. He is married to Marvella and is the father of composer and artist Carol Parks.
