Fatherson are a Scottish alternative rock band formed in Kilmarnock, consisting of Ross Leighton (Guitar, lead vocals), Marc Strain (Bass) and Greg Walkinshaw (Drums). They have toured with the bands Biffy Clyro, Frightened Rabbit, Panic! at the Disco, Feeder, Twin Atlantic, Enter Shikari and Idlewild. The band have released three studio albums, I Am an Island (2014), Open Book (2016) and released their third studio album, Sum Of All Your Parts in September 2018.