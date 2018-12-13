FathersonGlasgow based Indie/Alternative/Rock
Fatherson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p038mc1w.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/de016c9b-2c23-483e-b70f-8d9c9d94f81f
Fatherson Biography (Wikipedia)
Fatherson are a Scottish alternative rock band formed in Kilmarnock, consisting of Ross Leighton (Guitar, lead vocals), Marc Strain (Bass) and Greg Walkinshaw (Drums). They have toured with the bands Biffy Clyro, Frightened Rabbit, Panic! at the Disco, Feeder, Twin Atlantic, Enter Shikari and Idlewild. The band have released three studio albums, I Am an Island (2014), Open Book (2016) and released their third studio album, Sum Of All Your Parts in September 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fatherson Performances & Interviews
- Fatherson - Just Past The Point of Breakinghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06qm6zv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06qm6zv.jpg2018-11-02T14:31:27.000ZFatherson perform live on The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06qm6lk
Fatherson - Just Past The Point of Breaking
- Fatherson - Edited Highlights (The Quay Sessions)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0444btq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0444btq.jpg2016-08-09T14:22:21.000ZFatherson perform live on The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0444b54
Fatherson - Edited Highlights (The Quay Sessions)
- Fatherson - Lost Little Boys (The Quay Sessions)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03yn35k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03yn35k.jpg2016-06-17T13:17:24.000ZFatherson perform live on The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03yn2yk
Fatherson - Lost Little Boys (The Quay Sessions)
- Fatherson - Just Past The Point of Breaking (The Quay Sessions)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ymv4j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ymv4j.jpg2016-06-17T11:47:51.000ZFatherson perform live on The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03ymtws
Fatherson - Just Past The Point of Breaking (The Quay Sessions)
- Rock: Fatherson - ‘Lost Little Boys’https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03t2ndz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03t2ndz.jpg2016-05-04T17:07:53.000ZAn example of Rock. Glasgow-based indie band Fatherson perform ‘Lost Little Boys’.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03t2lcl
Rock: Fatherson - ‘Lost Little Boys’
- Pop 2https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03t1mky.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03t1mky.jpg2016-05-04T11:56:00.000ZAn example of pop music. Fatherson perform a cover of ‘I’m Still Standing’ by Elton John.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03scd60
Pop 2
Fatherson Tracks
Sort by
Making Waves (The Quay Sessions, 1st November 2018)
Fatherson
Making Waves (The Quay Sessions, 1st November 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038mc2k.jpglink
The Landscape
Fatherson
The Landscape
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038mc2k.jpglink
The Landscape
Last played on
I Like Not Knowing (The Quay Sessions, 1st November 2018)
Fatherson
I Like Not Knowing (The Quay Sessions, 1st November 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038mc2k.jpglink
Ghost (The Quay Sessions, 1st November 2018)
Fatherson
Ghost (The Quay Sessions, 1st November 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038mc2k.jpglink
Making Waves (Radio 1 Session, 7 Nov 2018)
Fatherson
Making Waves (Radio 1 Session, 7 Nov 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038mc2k.jpglink
when the party's over (Radio 1 Session, 7 Nov 2018)
Fatherson
when the party's over (Radio 1 Session, 7 Nov 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038mc2k.jpglink
The Landscape (Radio 1 Session, 7 Nov 2018)
Fatherson
The Landscape (Radio 1 Session, 7 Nov 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038mc2k.jpglink
Charm School
Fatherson
Charm School
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038mc2k.jpglink
Charm School
Charm School (The Quay Sessions, 1st November 2018)
Fatherson
Charm School (The Quay Sessions, 1st November 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038mc2k.jpglink
Nothing To No One (The Quay Sessions, 1st November 2018)
Fatherson
Nothing To No One (The Quay Sessions, 1st November 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038mc2k.jpglink
Nothing To No One (The Quay Sessions, 1st November 2018)
Just Past The Point Of Breaking (The Quay Sessions, 1st November 2018)
Fatherson
Just Past The Point Of Breaking (The Quay Sessions, 1st November 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038mc2k.jpglink
Reflection (The Quay Sessions, 1st November 2018)
Fatherson
Reflection (The Quay Sessions, 1st November 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038mc2k.jpglink
Reflection
Fatherson
Reflection
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038mc2k.jpglink
Reflection
Last played on
Joanna
Fatherson
Joanna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038mc2k.jpglink
Joanna
Last played on
Making Waves
Fatherson
Making Waves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hnqph.jpglink
Making Waves
Last played on
Upcoming Events
20
Feb
2019
Fatherson
The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen, UK
21
Feb
2019
Fatherson
Parish, Bradford, UK
22
Feb
2019
Fatherson
Zephyr Lounge, Coventry, UK
23
Feb
2019
Fatherson
The Horn, St. Albans, UK
24
Feb
2019
Fatherson
The Shed, Leicester, UK
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqzxj5/acts/aff4mb
Strathallan Castle
2016-07-09T06:41:42
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p021bhpp.jpg
9
Jul
2016
T in the Park: 2016
Strathallan Castle
T in the Park: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evx38g/acts/arzhzc
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2014-07-12T06:41:42
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p021bhpp.jpg
12
Jul
2014
T in the Park: 2014
Balado, Kinross-Shire
T in the Park: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehxzp6/acts/a2mxn3
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2012-07-07T06:41:42
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00vtrtj.jpg
7
Jul
2012
T in the Park: 2012
Balado, Kinross-Shire
Fatherson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Biffy Clyro
-
Twin Atlantic - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
-
Biffy Clyro - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
-
Do we still need gender specific awards?
-
Frightened Rabbit - Get Out
-
Frightened Rabbit - Death Dream
-
Frightened Rabbit - I Wish I Was Sober
-
Biffy Clyro - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlights
-
Reading + Leeds 2016: The ultimate round-up
-
Frightened Rabbit - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
Back to artist