Gaelynn LeaFiddler from Duluth, Minn
Gaelynn Lea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ddfeedfa-243f-47d0-a61d-2bd6a14c6b1c
Gaelynn Lea Biography (Wikipedia)
Gaelynn Lea (b. 1983/84) is an American folk singer, violinist, public speaker and disability advocate from Duluth, Minnesota. She won NPR's 2016 Tiny Desk Contest.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gaelynn Lea Tracks
Sort by
The Parting Glass/Brenda Stubberts Reel
Gaelynn Lea
The Parting Glass/Brenda Stubberts Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Someday We'll Linger in the Sun
Gaelynn Lea
Someday We'll Linger in the Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Watch The World Go By
Gaelynn Lea
Watch The World Go By
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist