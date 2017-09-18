Robin Charles Thicke (born March 10, 1977) is a Canadian-American singer-songwriter and record producer.

He has collaborated with numerous artists, such as Christina Aguilera, 3T, T.I., Nicki Minaj, K. Michelle, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Flo Rida, Brandy, Kid Cudi and Mary J. Blige. Thicke worked on albums such as Usher's Confessions and Lil Wayne's Tha Carter III, while releasing his own R&B singles in the U.S. including "Lost Without U", "Magic", and "Sex Therapy". He rose to international fame in 2013 with his single "Blurred Lines", which reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100.

He is a son of late actor Alan Thicke and actress Gloria Loring and was married to actress Paula Patton. In 2013 and 2014, their separation and divorce were covered extensively by the tabloid press including Thicke's efforts to reconcile with Patton.