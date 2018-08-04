David RhodesGuitarist, singer, and songwriter. Born 2 May 1956
David Rhodes
1956-05-02
David Rhodes Biography (Wikipedia)
David Rhodes (born 2 May 1956) is an English guitarist, singer, and songwriter best known for his long-time association with Peter Gabriel. He was the guitarist and vocalist for the British rock band Random Hold from 1979–1982, and has been the principal studio and touring guitarist for Gabriel since 1980. Rhodes has released two solo albums.
