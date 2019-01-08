Daryl DragonBorn 27 August 1942. Died 2 January 2019
Daryl Dragon
1942-08-27
Daryl Dragon Biography (Wikipedia)
Daryl Frank Dragon (August 27, 1942 – January 2, 2019) was an American musician and songwriter, known as Captain from the pop musical duo Captain & Tennille with his then-wife, Toni Tennille.
