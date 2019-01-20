Freddie JacksonBorn 2 October 1956
Freddie Jackson
1956-10-02
Freddie Jackson Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick Anthony "Freddie" Jackson (born October 2, 1956) is an American Grammy-nominated singer. Originally from New York, Jackson began his professional music career in the late 1970s with the California funk band Mystic Merlin. Among his well–known R&B/Soul hits are "Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times Sake)" (1985), "Have You Ever Loved Somebody" (1986), "Jam Tonight" (1986), "Do Me Again" (1990), and "You Are My Lady" (1985). He contributed to the soundtrack for the 1989 film, All Dogs Go to Heaven with the Michael Lloyd-produced duet "Love Survives" alongside Irene Cara.
