LudoMissouri band (power pop, emo). Formed 2003
Ludo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ddf2c2b9-b368-4a13-8171-ffa8122a62ed
Ludo Biography (Wikipedia)
Ludo is an alternative rock band from St. Louis, Missouri. The band consists of lead vocalist/guitarist Andrew Volpe, lead guitarist/back up vocalist Tim Ferrell, moog/synth and back up vocalist Tim Convy, and drummer/back up vocalist Matt Palermo. Although on hiatus since 2012, Ludo announced on their Facebook page on July 16, 2018, that they would be performing in St. Louis in October.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ludo Tracks
Sort by
Good Will Hunting By Myself
Ludo
Good Will Hunting By Myself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Will Hunting By Myself
Last played on
Ludo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist