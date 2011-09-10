Ludo is an alternative rock band from St. Louis, Missouri. The band consists of lead vocalist/guitarist Andrew Volpe, lead guitarist/back up vocalist Tim Ferrell, moog/synth and back up vocalist Tim Convy, and drummer/back up vocalist Matt Palermo. Although on hiatus since 2012, Ludo announced on their Facebook page on July 16, 2018, that they would be performing in St. Louis in October.