Tommy McLainBorn 15 March 1940
Tommy McLain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1940-03-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ddf2b13b-6739-4eed-8c0f-b5cfe2a3e8c4
Tommy McLain Biography (Wikipedia)
Tommy McLain (born 15 March 1940, in Jonesville, Louisiana) is an American swamp pop musician, best known as a singer but who also plays keyboards, drums, bass guitar, and fiddle.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tommy McLain Tracks
Sort by
Before I Grow Too Old
Tommy McLain
Before I Grow Too Old
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Before I Grow Too Old
Last played on
Sweet Dreams
Tommy McLain
Sweet Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Dreams
Last played on
I Need You So
Tommy McLain
I Need You So
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Need You So
Last played on
Barefootin'
Tommy McLain
Barefootin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barefootin'
Last played on
Try to Find Another Man
Tommy McLain
Try to Find Another Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Try to Find Another Man
Last played on
Tommy McLain Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist