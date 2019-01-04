The Heartbreakers1970's punk band. Formed 1975. Disbanded 1990
The Heartbreakers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqns3.jpg
1975
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ddf271e5-3505-4e08-8d08-d488b22550f7
The Heartbreakers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Heartbreakers, also known as Johnny Thunders and the Heartbreakers to distinguish them from Tom Petty's band, were an American punk rock band, formed in New York City in May, 1975. The band spearheaded the first wave of punk rock.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Heartbreakers Tracks
Breakdown
Tom Petty
Breakdown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbd.jpglink
Breakdown
Last played on
Christmas Time All Over Again
Tom Petty
Christmas Time All Over Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbd.jpglink
Christmas Time All Over Again
Last played on
I Wanna Be Loved
The Heartbreakers
I Wanna Be Loved
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqns3.jpglink
I Wanna Be Loved
Last played on
American Girl
Tom Petty
American Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbd.jpglink
American Girl
Last played on
Chinese Rocks
The Heartbreakers
Chinese Rocks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05c3qfr.jpglink
Chinese Rocks
Last played on
Born To Lose
The Heartbreakers
Born To Lose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqns3.jpglink
Born To Lose
Last played on
One Track Mind
The Heartbreakers
One Track Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqns3.jpglink
One Track Mind
Last played on
I Need to Know
Tom Petty
I Need to Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbd.jpglink
I Need to Know
Last played on
Born To Lose
Johnny Thunders
Born To Lose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqndq.jpglink
Born To Lose
Last played on
Even The Losers
Tom Petty
Even The Losers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbd.jpglink
Even The Losers
Last played on
Stop Draggin' My Heart Around
Tom Petty
Stop Draggin' My Heart Around
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbd.jpglink
Stop Draggin' My Heart Around
Last played on
Breakdown
Tom Petty
Breakdown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbd.jpglink
Breakdown
Last played on
You Got Lucky
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
You Got Lucky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344rrx.jpglink
You Got Lucky
Last played on
Don't Come Around Here No More
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
Don't Come Around Here No More
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqns3.jpglink
Don't Come Around Here No More
Performer
Last played on
Let Go
The Heartbreakers
Let Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqns3.jpglink
Let Go
Last played on
Born To Lose
Johnny Thunders
Born To Lose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqndq.jpglink
Born To Lose
Last played on
Here Comes My Girl
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
Here Comes My Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqns3.jpglink
Here Comes My Girl
Performer
Last played on
Louisiana Rain
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Louisiana Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344rrx.jpglink
Louisiana Rain
Last played on
Learning To Fly
Tom Petty
Learning To Fly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbd.jpglink
Learning To Fly
Last played on
Refugee
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Refugee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05j7srk.pnglink
Refugee
Last played on
Free Fallin'
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
Free Fallin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqns3.jpglink
Free Fallin'
Performer
Last played on
Mary Jane's Last Dance
Tom Petty
Mary Jane's Last Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbd.jpglink
Mary Jane's Last Dance
Last played on
Don't Come Around Here No More
Tom Petty
Don't Come Around Here No More
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbd.jpglink
Don't Come Around Here No More
Last played on
Pirate Love
The Heartbreakers
Pirate Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqns3.jpglink
Pirate Love
Last played on
