Marc CohnBorn 5 July 1959
1959-07-05
Marc Cohn Biography (Wikipedia)
Marc Craig Cohn (born July 5, 1959) is a Grammy Award-winning American folk rock singer-songwriter and musician best known for his song "Walking in Memphis" from his eponymous 1991 album.
Walking In Memphis
Walking In Memphis
Walking In Memphis
