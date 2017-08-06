IzraelFormed March 1983. Disbanded 1995
Izrael
1983-03
Izrael Biography (Wikipedia)
Izrael is one of the most popular and influential Polish reggae bands. It was formed in March 1983 in Warsaw by two well-known musicians of Polish underground: Robert Brylewski (formerly of Brygada Kryzys) and Paweł Kelner (formerly of Deuter).
Ndalama
Tk & Izrael
Ndalama
Ndalama
Lolo Lolo (feat. Izrael)
Macky 2
Lolo Lolo (feat. Izrael)
Lolo Lolo (feat. Izrael)
Nshangala Neka (feat. Izrael)
Bryan
Nshangala Neka (feat. Izrael)
Nshangala Neka (feat. Izrael)
Ndalama
TK & Izrael
Ndalama
Ndalama
