Thompson Square is an American country music duo composed of husband and wife Keifer and Shawna Thompson, both of whom alternate as vocalists. They signed to Stoney Creek Records, a sister label of Broken Bow Records, in January 2010. The duo has released three albums, which have produced a combined ten chart singles on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts. Of these singles, two — "Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not" and "If I Didn't Have You" — reached number 1.
Here We Go Again
Thompson Square
Here We Go Again
Here We Go Again
A Love Like This
Thompson Square
A Love Like This
A Love Like This
Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not
Thompson Square
Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not
Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not
Breakers
Thompson Square
Breakers
Breakers
Millionaires
Thompson Square
Millionaires
Millionaires
Maybe It's You
Thompson Square
Maybe It's You
Maybe It's You
You Make It Look So Good
Thompson Square
You Make It Look So Good
You Make It Look So Good
Everything I shouldn't be thinking about
Thompson Square
Everything I shouldn't be thinking about
I Can't outrun you
Thompson Square
I Can't outrun you
I Can't outrun you
That's So Me & You
Thompson Square
That's So Me & You
That's So Me & You
If I Didn't Have You
Thompson Square
If I Didn't Have You
Glass
Thompson Square
Glass
Glass
The Other Me
Thompson Square
The Other Me
The Other Me
