ExampleBritish singer, songwriter, rapper & producer. Born 20 June 1982
Example Biography (Wikipedia)
Elliot John Gleave (born 20 June 1982), better known by his stage name Example, is an English musician, singer, songwriter and record producer. His name arose due to his initials being E.G., which is an abbreviation of the Latin phrase exempli gratia ("for example").
Example first found success with the release of his second studio album, Won't Go Quietly, which peaked at number four on the UK Albums Chart and peaked at number one on the UK Dance Chart. and followed his debut album "What We Made" which was heavily hip-hop influenced due to Example only knowing a hip-hop record producer at the time. The album had two top 10 singles, "Won't Go Quietly" and "Kickstarts". His third album Playing in the Shadows was released on 4 September 2011. The album topped the charts with two number one singles, "Changed the Way You Kiss Me" (produced by Michael Woods) and "Stay Awake" (produced by electronic duo Nero). His fourth album, The Evolution of Man was released on 19 November 2012 and peaked at number 13 on the UK Albums Chart and also peaked at number one on the UK Dance Chart.
Example Tracks
All Night
All Night
Sink Or Swim
Kickstarts
Changed The Way You Kiss Me
10 Million People
Drops
Whisky Story
We'll Be Coming Back (feat. Example)
Playing In The Shadows
Watch The Sun Come Up (Fred Falke Remix)
Something In The Water
Thursday (feat. Example)
Back For More
Into Darkness (feat. Black Gatsby)
Headlights
