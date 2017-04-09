Paige O'HaraBorn 10 May 1956
Paige O'Hara
1956-05-10
Paige O'Hara Biography (Wikipedia)
Donna Paige Helmintoller, better known as Paige O'Hara (born May 10, 1956), is an American actress, voice actress, singer and painter. O'Hara began her career as a Broadway actress in 1983 when she portrayed Ellie May Chipley in the musical Showboat. In 1991, she made her motion picture debut in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, in which she voiced the film's heroine, Belle. Following the critical and commercial success of Beauty and the Beast, O'Hara reprised her role as Belle in the film's two direct-to-video follow-ups, Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (1997) and Belle's Magical World (1998), and for a cameo appearance in Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018).
Paige O'Hara Tracks
Sort by
Belle
Paige O'Hara
Belle
Belle
Last played on
Of thee I sing
George Gershwin
Of thee I sing
Of thee I sing
Performer
Orchestra
Last played on
Something There
Paige O'Hara
Something There
Something There
Last played on
Something There (feat. Robby Benson)
Paige O'Hara
Something There (feat. Robby Benson)
Something There (feat. Robby Benson)
Last played on
