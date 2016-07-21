Henry PurcellBaroque composer. Born 10 September 1659. Died 21 November 1695
Henry Purcell Biography (BBC)
Born in London in 1659, Henry Purcell was the son of a musician in the retinue of Charles II, and it was royal service that was largely to be his world as well. By the time he was 10 he was a chorister at the Chapel Royal, and in 1673, when his voice broke, he became for a while an unpaid assistant to the keeper of the king’s instruments.
His first formal royal appointment came in 1677, when he was created composer-in-ordinary for the violins (in succession to Matthew Locke), and in 1682 he was appointed as one of the organists at the Chapel Royal. In between, he had also become organist of Westminster Abbey (in succession to his teacher and friend, John Blow).
The last years of Charles’s reign were when Purcell composed the bulk of his outstanding output of English church music, culminating in the superb anthems he supplied for the coronation of Charles’s successor, James II, in 1685. His court connections were also responsible for the numerous odes he composed for royal occasions such as birthdays and homecomings, an unpromising genre that he managed to raise to unwonted heights.
The 1680s also saw him beginning to write for the theatre, contributing songs and instrumental pieces to plays by such distinguished Restoration dramatists as Dryden, Congreve and D’Urfey. But it was in 1690 that his theatrical career really took off with the success of Dioclesian, his first venture into the peculiarly English genre of the time, known today as ‘semi-opera’, in which music is mixed with speech. This was followed over the next few years by three works – King Arthur (with words by Dryden); The Fairy Queen (loosely based on A Midsummer Night’s Dream); and The Indian Queen (words again by Dryden) – all written in a similar style.
It is not clear for what purpose Purcell wrote his only through-composed opera, Dido and Aeneas; its first known performance was by pupils at a girls’ boarding school in Chelsea in 1689, but it may have been first produced as a court entertainment some years earlier.
Purcell occupies a central position in British music. More than 300 years after his death he is still arguably the country’s greatest composer, and his music continues to provide successors with both inspiration and a point of cultural identification. Apparent in his church music, stage works and solo songs alike are an exquisite talent for English word-setting, a gift for attractive melody and a capacity for searing expressiveness that have attracted commendation from his own time to ours; he was acclaimed in his own day as ‘the English Orpheus’ and Holst, Vaughan Williams, Britten and Tippett were among his greatest 20th-century admirers. His untimely death at the age of 36 left Britain without a native composer of genius until the arrival of Elgar two centuries later.
Profile © Lindsay Kemp
Henry Purcell Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Purcell ( or; c. 10 September 1659 – 21 November 1695) was an English composer. Although incorporating Italian and French stylistic elements into his compositions, Purcell's legacy was a uniquely English form of Baroque music. He is generally considered to be one of the greatest English composers; no later native-born English composer approached his fame until Edward Elgar, Ralph Vaughan Williams, William Walton and Benjamin Britten in the 20th century.
Featured Works
Henry Purcell Tracks
Sort by
Hush no more (The Fairy Queen)
Nymphs and shepherds (The Libertine)
Four Works
The Indian Queen (Act 3: Trumpet Overture)
What Power Art Thou, from the Frost Scene (King Arthur)
March; Canzona; Thou knowest, Lord (Funeral Music for Queen Mary)
Three Parts upon a Ground
Music for a while (from Oedipus)
King Arthur (Overture)
The Fairy Queen - Suite of Musicks and Dances
Funeral March for Queen Mary
King Arthur (Trumpet Tune & Act V)
Sonata in 3 parts No 12 in D major, Z 801
Fairy Queen: 'If Love's a Sweet Passion'
King Arthur: 'What power art thou' from the Frost Scene
The Indian Queen (Act 2: What flatt'ring noise is this...We come to sing)
Sonata No 2 in B flat major for two violins and continuo
Rejoice in the Lord alway, Z 49, 'Bell Anthem'
O, I'm sick of life, Z.140
Sonata for Two Trumpets and Brass
What power art thou (The Cold Song)
What pow'r art thou (King Arthur)
See, we assemble (King Arthur)
King Arthur; Act 4 sc.2, no.29; Two daughters of this aged stream
From silent shades (Bess of Bedlam)
The Virtuous wife, or Good luck at last; Slow air
Dido's Lament arr Rees-Williams
When I am laid in earth (Dido and Aeneas)
Sound the trumpet (Come ye sons of art)
Pavan in G minor Z.752
Come Ye Sons of Art
Chacony
Sonata No.6 for 2 violins and continuo in G minor (Z.807)
Thy hand Belinda ... When I am laid in earth (from Dido and Aeneas)
A New Ground in E minor
Hear my prayer, O Lord
Hail, bright Cecilia Z.328 (Hail, bright Cecilia)
The Princess of Persia
King Arthur, Z.628 (Overture)
Prelude in C
Music for a while (Oedipus)
Suite in G major
Pavan in G minor
O Solitude, My Sweetest Choice
Fairest isle (King Arthur)
The Plaint
