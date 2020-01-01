Siegfried VogelOperatic bass. Born 6 March 1937
Siegfried Vogel
1937-03-06
Siegfried Vogel Biography (Wikipedia)
Siegfried Vogel (born 6 March 1937) is a German operatic bass. Based at the Staatsoper Berlin, he performed internationally at major opera houses and festivals, including the Salzburg Festival and the Bayreuth Festival. He began in Mozart roles, but expanded his repertoire, including world premieres of operas.
