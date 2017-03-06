Bert Shorthouse and His Glenlomond Band
Bert Shorthouse and His Glenlomond Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dde73ab2-34a3-4ebc-a2f2-ce6b24112c3a
Tracks
Sort by
The Express-Jig: The Ferry/Bannocks o'Barley Meal/The Maid of Glengarrysdale
Bert Shorthouse and His Glenlomond Band
The Express-Jig: The Ferry/Bannocks o'Barley Meal/The Maid of Glengarrysdale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reel: The Eight Men Of Moidart/Bratach Bana/My Ain Lassie
Bert Shorthouse and His Glenlomond Band
Reel: The Eight Men Of Moidart/Bratach Bana/My Ain Lassie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist