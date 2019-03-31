Ayiesha Woods (born July 2, 1979) is a contemporary Christian musician signed to Gotee Records. She has released two studio albums on Gotee: Introducing Ayiesha Woods (2006) and Love Like This (2008). Woods is known for the hit songs "Happy" and "Big Enough" from her debut album. Her musical style is a distinct mix of several genres, predominantly including pop, soul, urban and rock.

After having an interest in musicianship and singing during her childhood, Ayiesha Woods released an independent album in 2004, What You Do to Me, and went on to receive three Gospel Music Marlin Awards that year, including "New Artist of the Year". Gotee Records manager TobyMac discovered her music while visiting Jamaica, and Woods was eventually signed onto the record label. Her Grammy Award-nominated debut album, Introducing Ayiesha Woods, was released in June 2006. The album's single "Happy" garnered popularity on Christian radio in the U.S., and Woods received a Dove Award nomination in 2007, as well. She appeared at several major Christian music festivals during mid-2008, and soon afterward her second album, Love Like This, was released in September.