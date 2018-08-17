Paul RutherfordMember of Frankie Goes to Hollywood. Born 8 December 1959
Paul Rutherford
1959-12-08
Paul Rutherford (born 8 December 1959) is an English singer, musician and dancer. He came to prominence in the early 1980s as backing vocalist, dancer and occasional keyboardist of the pop band Frankie Goes to Hollywood, one of the band's two gay singers.
Get Real (Paul Woolford Edit)
Paul Rutherford
Get Real (Paul Woolford Edit)
Get Real (Paul Woolford Edit)
Performer
Last played on
Get Real
Paul Rutherford
Get Real
Get Real
Last played on
Get Real (Happy House Mix) (1988)
Paul Rutherford
Get Real (Happy House Mix) (1988)
