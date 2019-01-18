Maggie Rogers
Maggie Rogers Biography (Wikipedia)
Margaret Debay Rogers (born April 25, 1994) is an American musician, singer-songwriter, and producer from Easton, Maryland. She rose to fame after her song "Alaska" was played to Pharrell Williams during a master class at New York University.
Maggie Rogers Performances & Interviews
Maggie Rogers Tracks
Light On
Maggie Rogers
Light On
Light On
Last played on
Lights On (Winston Marshall Remix)
Maggie Rogers
Lights On (Winston Marshall Remix)
Lights On (Winston Marshall Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Burning
Maggie Rogers
Burning
Burning
Last played on
Light On (Winston Marshall Remix)
Maggie Rogers
Maggie Rogers
Light On (Winston Marshall Remix)
Light On (Adam Turner Club Mix)
Maggie Rogers
Maggie Rogers
Light On (Adam Turner Club Mix)
On + Off
Maggie Rogers
On + Off
On + Off
Last played on
Give A Little
Maggie Rogers
Give A Little
Give A Little
Last played on
On + Off, Radio 1 Session (28th February 2017)
Maggie Rogers
Maggie Rogers
On + Off, Radio 1 Session (28th February 2017)
Alaska (Acoustic)
Maggie Rogers
Alaska (Acoustic)
Alaska (Acoustic)
Last played on
Alaska
Maggie Rogers
Alaska
Alaska
Last played on
Color Song
Maggie Rogers
Color Song
Color Song
Last played on
Upcoming Events
17
Feb
2019
Maggie Rogers, White Denim, BC Camplight and Mallrat
SWG3, Glasgow, UK
SWG3, Glasgow, UK
18
Feb
2019
Maggie Rogers, Mallrat
O2 Ritz Manchester, Manchester, UK
19
Feb
2019
Maggie Rogers, Mallrat
O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading
2018-08-24T06:09:02
24
Aug
2018
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading
Latest Maggie Rogers News
