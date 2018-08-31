Cowboy CopasBorn 15 July 1913. Died 5 March 1963
Cowboy Copas
1913-07-15
Cowboy Copas Biography (Wikipedia)
Lloyd Estel Copas (July 15, 1913 – March 5, 1963), "the Country Gentleman of Song", known by his stage name Cowboy Copas, was an American country music singer popular from the 1940s until his death in the 1963 plane crash that also killed country stars Patsy Cline and Hawkshaw Hawkins. He was a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
Flat Top
Cowboy Copas
Flat Top
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flat Top
Last played on
Alabam
Cowboy Copas
Alabam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alabam
Last played on
Tennessee Waltz
Cowboy Copas
Tennessee Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tennessee Waltz
Last played on
South Pacific Shore
Cowboy Copas
South Pacific Shore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
South Pacific Shore
Last played on
Flat Top Guitar
Cowboy Copas
Flat Top Guitar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flat Top Guitar
Last played on
In The Jailhouse Now
Cowboy Copas
In The Jailhouse Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Jailhouse Now
Performer
Last played on
Kentucky Waltz
Cowboy Copas
Kentucky Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kentucky Waltz
Last played on
Sunny Tennessee
Cowboy Copas
Sunny Tennessee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunny Tennessee
Last played on
Feelin' Low
Cowboy Copas
Feelin' Low
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feelin' Low
Last played on
I'm Tired of Playing Santa Claus To You
Cowboy Copas
Cowboy Copas
I'm Tired of Playing Santa Claus To You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Tired of Playing Santa Claus To You
Last played on
Hangman's Boogie
Cowboy Copas
Hangman's Boogie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hangman's Boogie
Last played on
