Joe ThomasJazz trumpeter. Born 24 July 1909. Died 6 August 1984
Joe Thomas
1909-07-24
Joe Thomas Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Thomas (July 24, 1909 – August 6, 1984) was an American swing jazz trumpeter, who was born in Webster Groves, Missouri, and died in New York City, New York.
Joe Thomas Tracks
Joe Thomas
