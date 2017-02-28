Maureen LehaneBorn 18 September 1932. Died 27 December 2010
Maureen Theresa Lehane Wishart (18 September 1932 – 27 December 2010) was an English mezzo-soprano singer, university lecturer and founder of the Great Elm Music Festival, Jackdaws Music Education Trust and an annual Vocal Award for young singers. She was known for her recordings and performances of Handel's operas.
She was married to the English composer Peter Wishart. They lived in Great Elm near Frome, Somerset.
