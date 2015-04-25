Graeme Connors (born on April 29, 1956 in Mackay, Queensland) is an Australian country music singer, songwriter, and performer. He is best known for the hits A Little Further North and Let The Canefields Burn. Throughout his music career Graeme has released over fourteen albums and to date has received fourteen Golden Guitar awards among other prestige Australian country music awards. He wrote the lyrics for the Paralympic Anthem. Most recently, he was awarded Album of the Year at the 2011 Tamworth Country Music Festival for Still Walking.

In 2009 as part of the Q150 celebrations, Graeme Connors was announced as one of the Q150 Icons of Queensland for his role as an "Influential Artists".

In 2016, Connors was inducted into the Australian Roll of Renown.