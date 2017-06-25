Johann Christoph PezBorn 9 September 1664. Died 25 September 1716
Johann Christoph Pez
1664-09-09
Johann Christoph Pez Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Christoph Pez, also Petz, (9 September 1664 – 25 September 1716) was a German Baroque musician, Kapellmeister, and composer who worked in the courts of the Electorate of Bavaria and Duchy of Württemberg.
Johann Christoph Pez Tracks
Concerto pastoral in F major - Aria I
Johann Christoph Pez
Concerto pastoral in F major - Aria I
Concerto pastoral in F major - Aria I
Passacaglia & Aria (presto)
Johann Christoph Pez
Passacaglia & Aria (presto)
Passacaglia & Aria (presto)
Concerto Pastorale: Presto
Johann Christoph Pez
Concerto Pastorale: Presto
Concerto Pastorale: Presto
Overture in D minor arr Elgar
Johann Christoph Pez
Overture in D minor arr Elgar
Overture in D minor arr Elgar
