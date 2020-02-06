Bryn HarrisonComposer. Born 1969
Bryn Harrison
1969
Bryn Harrison Biography (Wikipedia)
Bryn Harrison (born 1969 in Bolton, England) is a British experimental composer. His works have been widely performed by international ensembles and he was a recipient of the 2013 Paul Hamlyn Foundation Award for Composers. He is currently Reader in Composition at the University of Huddersfield.
His music deals with ideas of repetition and memory by using “recursive musical structures” and sometimes extended durations, such as the 45-minute ensemble work Repetitions in Extended Time (2008) and the 76-minute piano piece Vessels (2013).
Bryn Harrison Tracks
An Oblique
Last played on
