Elin FflurBorn 1984
Elin Fflur
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06l2dxz.jpg
1984
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ddd1d970-4f4b-4dbb-ae88-8992e62a6f4d
Elin Fflur Biography (Wikipedia)
Elin Fflur Llewelyn Jones, known professionally as Elin Fflur, is a Welsh singer and songwriter from Wales. Fflur is well known in Welsh-language media, especially since she won the Cân i Gymru contest in 2002.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Elin Fflur Tracks
Sort by
Blino
Elin Fflur
Blino
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06l2dyj.jpglink
Blino
Last played on
Rhydd
Elin Fflur
Rhydd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06l2dyj.jpglink
Rhydd
Last played on
Harbwr Diogel
Elin Fflur
Harbwr Diogel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06l2dyj.jpglink
Harbwr Diogel
Last played on
Hiraeth Sy'n Gwmni I Mi
Elin Fflur
Hiraeth Sy'n Gwmni I Mi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06l2dyj.jpglink
Hiraeth Sy'n Gwmni I Mi
Last played on
Ysbryd Efnisien
Elin Fflur
Ysbryd Efnisien
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06l2dyj.jpglink
Ysbryd Efnisien
Last played on
Coflaid Yr Angel
Shân Cothi
Coflaid Yr Angel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064fgvc.jpglink
Coflaid Yr Angel
Last played on
Angor (feat. Elin Fflur)
Rhys Meirion
Angor (feat. Elin Fflur)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jqyj2.jpglink
Angor (feat. Elin Fflur)
Last played on
Trio Anghofio
Mei Gwynedd
Trio Anghofio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06l28bw.jpglink
Trio Anghofio
Last played on
Cariad Oer
Elin Fflur
Cariad Oer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06l2dyj.jpglink
Cariad Oer
Last played on
Angel
Shân Cothi
Angel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064fgvc.jpglink
Angel
Last played on
Gwely Plu
Elin Fflur
Gwely Plu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06l2dyj.jpglink
Gwely Plu
Last played on
Torri'n Rhydd
Elin Fflur
Torri'n Rhydd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06l2dyj.jpglink
Torri'n Rhydd
Last played on
Disgwyl Y Diwedd
Elin Fflur
Disgwyl Y Diwedd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06l2dyj.jpglink
Disgwyl Y Diwedd
Last played on
Gwynebu'r Gwir
Elin Fflur
Gwynebu'r Gwir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06l2dyj.jpglink
Gwynebu'r Gwir
Last played on
Ar Lan Y Môr
Elin Fflur
Ar Lan Y Môr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06l2dyj.jpglink
Ar Lan Y Môr
Last played on
Gwen
Elin Fflur
Gwen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06l2dyj.jpglink
Gwen
Last played on
Y Llwybr Lawr I'r Dyffryn
Elin Fflur
Y Llwybr Lawr I'r Dyffryn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06l2dyj.jpglink
Y Llwybr Lawr I'r Dyffryn
Last played on
Torri'r Rhwystrau
Elin Fflur
Torri'r Rhwystrau
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06l2dyj.jpglink
Torri'r Rhwystrau
Last played on
Cloriau Cudd
Elin Fflur
Cloriau Cudd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06l2dyj.jpglink
Cloriau Cudd
Last played on
YDIO'N DEG?
Elin Fflur
YDIO'N DEG?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06l2dyj.jpglink
YDIO'N DEG?
Last played on
Teimlo
Elin Fflur
Teimlo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06l2dyj.jpglink
Teimlo
Last played on
Elin Fflur Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Henwalia (Sesiwn Sbardun)
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Y Lôn sy'n Dân o'n Blaena (Sesiwn Sbardun)
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Strydoedd Aberstalwm (Sesiwn Sbardun)
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Codi Hiraeth
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Blodau Ar Dân Yn Sbaen
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Deud Y Byddai'n Disgwyl
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Musus Glaw
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Cyn Yr Haf
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Marwnad yr Ehedydd
Back to artist