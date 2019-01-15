GallantBorn 1992
Gallant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n5vp8.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ddce4f6c-d2a5-4e59-845c-a50f60c8ec05
Gallant Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Gallant (born November 14, 1991), better known as Gallant, is an American singer and songwriter from Columbia, Maryland, signed to Mind of a Genius Records and Warner Bros. Records. He self-released his debut EP, Zebra in 2014.
His debut studio album, Ology, was released worldwide in April 2016 and received critical acclaim for his songwriting and vocal prowess.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gallant Tracks
Sort by
Weight In Gold
Gallant
Weight In Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cpzsh.jpglink
Weight In Gold
Last played on
Doesn't Matter
Gallant
Doesn't Matter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5vp8.jpglink
Doesn't Matter
Last played on
Gentleman
Gallant
Gentleman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5vp8.jpglink
Gentleman
Last played on
Doesn't Matter
Gallant
Doesn't Matter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5vp8.jpglink
Doesn't Matter
Last played on
Bourbon
Gallant
Bourbon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p045rd2m.jpglink
Bourbon
Last played on
Hahha Know One Can Hear You
Gallant
Hahha Know One Can Hear You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5vp8.jpglink
Hahha Know One Can Hear You
Last played on
Doesn't Matter (feat. A$AP Ferg)
Gallant
Doesn't Matter (feat. A$AP Ferg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5vp8.jpglink
Doesn't Matter (feat. A$AP Ferg)
Last played on
Tears Dry on Their Own
Dua Lipa
Tears Dry on Their Own
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05341n9.jpglink
Tears Dry on Their Own
Last played on
Holding Back (feat. Gallant)
SG Lewis
Holding Back (feat. Gallant)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p040s5hv.jpglink
Holding Back (feat. Gallant)
Last played on
Talking To Myself
Gallant
Talking To Myself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043ljjk.pnglink
Talking To Myself
Last played on
Closer (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 19 Sep 2016)
Gallant
Closer (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 19 Sep 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5vp8.jpglink
Closer (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 19 Sep 2016)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Gallant
Gallant Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist