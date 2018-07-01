Spacedust
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ddcaf169-639c-48da-ab9e-b839cce317c0
Spacedust Biography (Wikipedia)
Spacedust were the British production duo of Paul Glancy and Duncan Glasson.
They had a number one hit single in the UK Singles Chart in 1998 with a song entitled "Gym and Tonic". The track was a cover of Bob Sinclar's single "Gym Tonic". A full release of Sinclar's original song was refused by Jane Fonda, who was sampled on the record.
The music video, despite being made in the late 1990s, was made to look cheap even though it cost over £10,000. It regularly features on VH1's "worst videos" lists.
After this number one, they released a further hit "Let's get down!", which was based on Chic's "I Want Your Love". Both tracks were released on the East West Records label.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Spacedust Tracks
Sort by
Gym & Tonic
Spacedust
Gym & Tonic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gym & Tonic
Last played on
Spacedust Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist