Tyshon Dwayne Nobles (born October 27, 1990), better known by his stage name T-Wayne, is an American rapper from Houston, Texas. His rap name is a combination of his first name and his middle name. He has also occasionally taken the pseudonym Rickey Wayne, amid concerns that his name resembles those of famous rappers, T-Pain and Lil Wayne. He is best known for his 2015 single "Nasty Freestyle" which peaked at number nine on the US Billboard Hot 100. Born in Abilene, he moved to Dallas at age 15, then to Houston at 19, where he currently lives for now at least, he can be moving at any time. He also performed at the 2015 BET Awards.