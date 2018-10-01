Ola Rudner
Ola Rudner Tracks
The Day Dawn
Sally Beamish
The Day Dawn
Last played on
Symphony no.1 in D major Op.16 v) Finale
Giovanni Sgambati
Symphony no.1 in D major Op.16 v) Finale
Orchestra
Last played on
Symphony no 1 op 16 in D major iii Scherzo
Giovanni Sgambati
Symphony no 1 op 16 in D major iii Scherzo
Last played on
Eliza's Aria (Wild Swans)
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Eliza's Aria (Wild Swans)
Last played on
Eliza Aria
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Eliza Aria
Last played on
Piano Concerto No.2 (4th movement)
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Piano Concerto No.2 (4th movement)
Last played on
Wild Swans: Eliza Aria
Elena Katz-Chernin, Jane Sheldon, Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra & Ola Rudner
Wild Swans: Eliza Aria
Composer
Last played on
Whitescape
Sally Beamish
Whitescape
Last played on
The Caledonian Road
Sally Beamish
The Caledonian Road
Last played on
Eliza Aria from Wild Swans.
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Eliza Aria from Wild Swans.
Performer
Last played on
Suite from The Tempest - Ferdinand and Miranda
Carl Vine
Suite from The Tempest - Ferdinand and Miranda
Last played on
Wild swans - concert suite for soprano and orchestra
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Wild swans - concert suite for soprano and orchestra
Last played on
Concerto (River) for cello and orchestra: 2nd movement; The Kingfisher
Robert Cohen
Concerto (River) for cello and orchestra: 2nd movement; The Kingfisher
Last played on
Wild Swans: Eliza and the Prince (feat. Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra & Ola Rudner)
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Wild Swans: Eliza and the Prince (feat. Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra & Ola Rudner)
Last played on
The Caledonian road
Beamish
The Caledonian road
Performer
Last played on
The Imagined Sound Of Sun On Stone For Saxophone And Chamber Orchestra
John Harle
The Imagined Sound Of Sun On Stone For Saxophone And Chamber Orchestra
Last played on
Concerto No. 2 For Viola And Orchestra
Sally Beamish
Concerto No. 2 For Viola And Orchestra
Concerto (River) For Cello And Orchestra
Robert Cohen, Sally Beamish, Ola Rudner & Swedish Chamber Orchestra
Concerto (River) For Cello And Orchestra
Performer
Whitescape For Orchestra
Sally Beamish
Whitescape For Orchestra
No, I'M Not Afraid
Sally Beamish
No, I'M Not Afraid
Last played on
