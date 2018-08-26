Bob McKay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ddbdc28e-03d8-44d2-ae63-16cca9e6778f
Bob McKay Tracks
Sort by
How Lovely On The Mountains (Our God Reigns)
Bob McKay
How Lovely On The Mountains (Our God Reigns)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Shepherd Of My Soul
Keith Getty
Good Shepherd Of My Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03cwkz6.jpglink
Good Shepherd Of My Soul
Last played on
Creation Sings (feat. Stuart Townend, Lou Fellingham, Joseph Townsend, Eden Townsend, Matt Weeks, Mark Edwards, Bob McKay & Richard Jones)
Steve Thompson
Creation Sings (feat. Stuart Townend, Lou Fellingham, Joseph Townsend, Eden Townsend, Matt Weeks, Mark Edwards, Bob McKay & Richard Jones)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Creation Sings (feat. Stuart Townend, Lou Fellingham, Joseph Townsend, Eden Townsend, Matt Weeks, Mark Edwards, Bob McKay & Richard Jones)
Conductor
Last played on
O My Soul (feat. Stuart Townend, Lou Fellingham, Joseph Townend, Eden Townend, Matt Weeks, Mark Edwards, Bob McKay & Richard Jones)
Stuart Townend
O My Soul (feat. Stuart Townend, Lou Fellingham, Joseph Townend, Eden Townend, Matt Weeks, Mark Edwards, Bob McKay & Richard Jones)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O My Soul (feat. Stuart Townend, Lou Fellingham, Joseph Townend, Eden Townend, Matt Weeks, Mark Edwards, Bob McKay & Richard Jones)
Choir
Last played on
Come People Of The Risen King
Keith Getty
Come People Of The Risen King
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03cwkz6.jpglink
Come People Of The Risen King
Last played on
10,000 Reasons
Stuart Townend
10,000 Reasons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
10,000 Reasons
Never Failing Love
Stuart Townend
Never Failing Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Failing Love
Promise Of The Ages
Stuart Townend
Promise Of The Ages
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Promise Of The Ages
In Christ Alone
Stuart Townend
In Christ Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03cwkz6.jpglink
In Christ Alone
Back to artist