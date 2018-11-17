London Oratory Junior ChoirFormed 1973
London Oratory Junior Choir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1973
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ddba4de9-197c-4039-ad78-b17187074dc2
Tracks
Sort by
Venus and Adonis - a Masque for the Entertainment of the King
John Blow
Venus and Adonis - a Masque for the Entertainment of the King
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqh.jpglink
Venus and Adonis - a Masque for the Entertainment of the King
Ensemble
Last played on
Laetatus sum
Claudio Monteverdi
Laetatus sum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Laetatus sum
Last played on
Kommt, ihr Töchter (St Matthew Passion, BWV 244)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Kommt, ihr Töchter (St Matthew Passion, BWV 244)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Kommt, ihr Töchter (St Matthew Passion, BWV 244)
Last played on
Sind Blitze, sind Donner in Wolken verschwunden? (St Matthew Passion)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sind Blitze, sind Donner in Wolken verschwunden? (St Matthew Passion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Sind Blitze, sind Donner in Wolken verschwunden? (St Matthew Passion)
Last played on
O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden ( St. Matthew Passion BWV. 244)
Johann Sebastian Bach
O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden ( St. Matthew Passion BWV. 244)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden ( St. Matthew Passion BWV. 244)
Last played on
Ehre sei dir, Gott, gesungen
Johann Sebastian Bach
Ehre sei dir, Gott, gesungen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Ehre sei dir, Gott, gesungen
Last played on
St Matthew Passion, BWV224: Kommt, ihr Tochter
Johann Sebastian Bach
St Matthew Passion, BWV224: Kommt, ihr Tochter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
St Matthew Passion, BWV224: Kommt, ihr Tochter
Last played on
Magnificat à 6
Claudio Monteverdi
Magnificat à 6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Magnificat à 6
Performer
Last played on
Matthauspassion Bwv.244- Chorus: 'Kommt, ihr Töchter, helft mir klagen'
Johann Sebastian Bach
Matthauspassion Bwv.244- Chorus: 'Kommt, ihr Töchter, helft mir klagen'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Matthauspassion Bwv.244- Chorus: 'Kommt, ihr Töchter, helft mir klagen'
Last played on
St Matthew Passion (closing chorus Wir setzen uns in Tränen nieder)
Johann Sebastian Bach
St Matthew Passion (closing chorus Wir setzen uns in Tränen nieder)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
St Matthew Passion (closing chorus Wir setzen uns in Tränen nieder)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2010: Prom 75
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewx4fx
Royal Albert Hall
2010-09-10T05:54:46
10
Sep
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 75
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1985: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epj8gw
Royal Albert Hall
1985-08-03T05:54:46
3
Aug
1985
Proms 1985: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1982: Prom 54
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep4rzc
Holy Trinity, Brompton
1982-09-08T05:54:46
8
Sep
1982
Proms 1982: Prom 54
Holy Trinity, Brompton
Back to artist