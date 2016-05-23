Transviolet is an American alternative rock band, formed in 2015. They consist of lead vocalist Sarah McTaggart, with Judah McCarthy, Michael Panek, and Jon Garcia as musicians and writers. The band initially formed online before moving to the West Coast to collaborate in person. They gained initial recognition after a local publicity stunt, celebrity endorsements, and after being selected for a Google Play commercial. They have released three full length albums in addition to singles, and have played a number of high profile tours and festivals.