Roxanne Emery (born 4 October 1984, in Southampton, England) is a London-based singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer. She is the sister of the DJ and producer Gareth Emery. Her music has been featured in episodes of several popular television shows, including Cougar Town, Awkward, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She also runs her own label, LATE Records which manages other independent artists.