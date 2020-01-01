Daniel Alejandro Morales Reyes (5 May 1992), known by his stage name Danny Ocean, is a Venezuelan singer, songwriter and record producer born in Caracas, Venezuela. He began his professional music career in 2009 with the creation of his YouTube channel.

He is best known for his song "Me Rehúso", released in September 2016, and relaunched as an English version titled "Baby I Won't" in 2017.