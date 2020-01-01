Danny OceanVenezuelan singer, songwriter and producer, "Me rehúso"/"Baby I Won’t". Born 1992
Danny Ocean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ddb0b09f-284f-45dd-b394-05f58b0eeb76
Danny Ocean Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Alejandro Morales Reyes (5 May 1992), known by his stage name Danny Ocean, is a Venezuelan singer, songwriter and record producer born in Caracas, Venezuela. He began his professional music career in 2009 with the creation of his YouTube channel.
He is best known for his song "Me Rehúso", released in September 2016, and relaunched as an English version titled "Baby I Won't" in 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Danny Ocean Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist