Greg TrooperBorn 13 January 1956. Died 15 January 2017
Greg Trooper
1956-01-13
Greg Trooper Biography (Wikipedia)
Greg Trooper (January 13, 1956 – January 15, 2017) was an American singer-songwriter, whose songs have been recorded by many artists, including Steve Earle, Billy Bragg, and Vince Gill.
Greg Trooper Tracks
They Call Me Hank
Greg Trooper
They Call Me Hank
They Call Me Hank
Mary Of the Scots In Queens
Greg Trooper
Mary Of the Scots In Queens
Mary Of the Scots In Queens
Dream Away The Blues
Greg Trooper
Dream Away The Blues
Dream Away The Blues
Long Gone Dream
Greg Trooper
Long Gone Dream
Long Gone Dream
This I'd Do
Greg Trooper
This I'd Do
This I'd Do
Might Be A Train
Greg Trooper
Might Be A Train
Might Be A Train
When My Tears Break Through
Greg Trooper
When My Tears Break Through
Inisheer
Greg Trooper
Inisheer
Inisheer
Everything's A Miracle
Greg Trooper
Everything's A Miracle
Everything's A Miracle
This I'll Do
Greg Trooper
This I'll Do
This I'll Do
Mary Queen Of The Scots In Queens
Greg Trooper
Mary Queen Of The Scots In Queens
Mary Queen Of The Scots In Queens
Steel Deck Bridge
Greg Trooper
Steel Deck Bridge
Steel Deck Bridge
All The Way To Amsterdam
Greg Trooper
All The Way To Amsterdam
Good Luck Heart
Greg Trooper
Good Luck Heart
Good Luck Heart
Diamond Heart
Greg Trooper
Diamond Heart
Diamond Heart
Nothin But You
Greg Trooper
Nothin But You
Nothin But You
The Land of No Forgiveness
Greg Trooper
The Land of No Forgiveness
The Land of No Forgiveness
I Can't Search For You Anymore
Greg Trooper
I Can't Search For You Anymore
Green Eyed Girl
Greg Trooper
Green Eyed Girl
Green Eyed Girl
Muhammed Ali [The Meaning of Christmas]
Greg Trooper
Muhammed Ali [The Meaning of Christmas]
Muhammed Ali [The Meaning of Christmas]
