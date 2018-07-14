Mor Karbasi (born April 23, 1986) is a singer-songwriter born in Jerusalem, and now based in Seville after five years in London.

One of her main projects is Ladino music, also known as Judezmo, Spanyolit, or Sephardic—the ancient language and music of the exiled Jews of Spain. She writes original material, as well as singing traditional songs. She has been compared to Mariza and Yasmin Levy, but has a strongly individual sound, whichever type of music she sings.

Karbasi's heritage is mixed Iranian (paternal) and Moroccan (maternal), and according to her Moroccan Jewish grandfather, "the blood remembers," meaning that before this her ancestors came from Spain. Her connection to this culture is expressed passionately through her music. Her family name Karbasi means "canvas" in Persian.