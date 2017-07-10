Broken Dog is a London-based experimental rock band started in 1994.

Broken Dog were formed by Martine Roberts and Clive Painter in London in the summer of 1994 and the disbanded in 2004 following their fifth album 'Harmonia'. Influenced by American artists such as the Grifters, Swell, Pavement, Smog, Will Oldham and Guided By Voices. Their name comes from an unpublished Paul Verlaine libretto. They were signed to Big Cat (UK) Records in 1995 and released their self-titled debut album in 1996 when John Peel began playing their recordings and invited them to record the first of four Peel sessions.

Both Martine Roberts and Clive Painter have been known for collaborating with other bands such as Tram (band), Monograph (band) and The Real Tuesday Weld.