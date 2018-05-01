Marat BisengalievBorn 15 March 1962
Marat Bisengaliev
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1962-03-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ddac936a-b011-4ec3-863d-abac6def5ab0
Marat Bisengaliev Biography (Wikipedia)
Marat Bisengaliev (born 1962 in Kazakhstan) is a Kazakh violinist and conductor of both the West Kazakhstan Philharmonic Orchestra and TuranAlem Kazakhstan Philharmonic Orchestra. He is the founding Music Director of the Symphony Orchestra of India. In addition, he is head of the Uralsk International Violin Competition. Most of the time he lives and works in the UK and India.
Bisengaliev is also the father of singer Aruhan Galieva.
Marat Bisengaliev Tracks
May Song
Edward Elgar
May Song
May Song
Last played on
Reminiscences
Edward Elgar
Reminiscences
Reminiscences
Last played on
Allegretto: Duet on a theme of G-E-D-G-E
Edward Elgar
Allegretto: Duet on a theme of G-E-D-G-E
Allegretto: Duet on a theme of G-E-D-G-E
Last played on
Last played on
3 Characteristic Pieces Op.10 For Orchestra [revised From Early "Suite" In D Ma - no.1; Mazurka
Edward Elgar
3 Characteristic Pieces Op.10 For Orchestra [revised From Early "Suite" In D Ma - no.1; Mazurka
3 Characteristic Pieces Op.10 For Orchestra [revised From Early "Suite" In D Ma - no.1; Mazurka
Last played on
Last played on
Allegretto on G-E-D-G-E
Benjamin Frith
Allegretto on G-E-D-G-E
Allegretto on G-E-D-G-E
Last played on
Polonaise in D minor (feat. Benjamin Frith)
Marat Bisengaliev
Polonaise in D minor (feat. Benjamin Frith)
Polonaise in D minor (feat. Benjamin Frith)
Last played on
Last played on
