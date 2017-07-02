Hey Violet is an American pop rock band from Los Angeles, California, consisting of Rena Lovelis (lead vocals), Nia Lovelis (drums, percussion, backing vocals), Casey Moreta (lead guitar, backing vocals), and Iain Shipp (bass guitar, synth bass).

Formed in 2008 as Cherri Bomb while its members were still in middle school, the band was originally an all-female hard rock group, consisting of Julia Pierce (lead vocals, lead guitar), Miranda Miller (rhythm guitar, keyboards, backing vocals), Rena Lovelis (bass guitar, backing vocals), and Nia Lovelis (drums, percussion, backing vocals). In 2013, Pierce left the band and was later replaced by Casey Moreta. In 2015, the group changed their name to Hey Violet and drastically altered their sound. They later signed to Hi or Hey Records, founded by 5 Seconds of Summer, whom they supported on the Rock Out with Your Socks Out and Sounds Live Feels Live tours.

Iain Shipp joined the band officially in September 2016. In August 2017, Miller announced her departure from the band via social media.