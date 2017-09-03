Dick LatessaBorn 15 September 1929. Died 19 December 2016
Dick Latessa
1929-09-15
Dick Latessa Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Robert Latessa (September 15, 1929 – December 19, 2016) was an American stage, film, and television actor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dick Latessa Tracks
(You're) Timeless To Me
(You're) Timeless To Me
You're Timeless To Me
You're Timeless To Me
