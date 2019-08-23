Kathy SledgeBorn 6 January 1959
Kathy Sledge
Kathy Sledge Biography
Kathy Sledge (born January 6, 1959) is an American singer-songwriter and producer. Sledge is best known as a founding member and lead singer of the family vocal group Sister Sledge (made up of her sisters). Embarking on her solo career in 1989, Sledge has had several hits on the International Pop and Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart, including "Take Me Back to Love Again", which hit #1 in 1992. Sledge continues to tour throughout the United States and worldwide.
Kathy Sledge Tracks
Falling Deep In Love (Joey Negro Disco Blend 7")
Horse Meat Disco
Falling Deep In Love (Joey Negro Disco Blend 7")
Falling Deep In Love (Joey Negro Disco Blend 7")
