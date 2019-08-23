Kathy Sledge (born January 6, 1959) is an American singer-songwriter and producer. Sledge is best known as a founding member and lead singer of the family vocal group Sister Sledge (made up of her sisters). Embarking on her solo career in 1989, Sledge has had several hits on the International Pop and Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart, including "Take Me Back to Love Again", which hit #1 in 1992. Sledge continues to tour throughout the United States and worldwide.